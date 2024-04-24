TotalEnergies begins construction of 12 MW solar project at New York's JFK Airport

TotalEnergies has begun construction of New York State's largest onsite solar generating and storage system at John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) and the New York Power Authority (NYPA).

To be erected as a canopy in one of JFK's long-term parking lots, the solar carport will generate around 12 megawatts (MW) of onsite power paired with an additional 7.5 MW of battery storage to help reduce airport energy use during peak periods. Around half of the 12 MW will power the AirTrain rail link that connects JFK to the greater New York City area, while the remainder will be used by historically disadvantaged households in the communities surrounding the airport.

"As a top developer of renewables in the U.S. and worldwide, TotalEnergies is honored to support New York's clean energy transition with this landmark solar carport and storage project at one of the nation's largest airports," said Marc-Antoine Pignon, Managing Director, TotalEnergies Renewables USA. "We applaud Governor Hochul, PANYNJ and NYPA for their leadership on this unique project, which will not only make clean power accessible to millions of travelers who pass through JFK Airport each year, but also reduce electricity costs for residents of low-income neighborhoods in Queens."

The project is expected to be placed in service in phases during 2025 and 2026. When complete, the JFK solar carport will produce enough clean energy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 6,000 tons annually – equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions of nearly 1,500 gasoline powered passenger vehicles driven for one year – and will contribute to the Port Authority's goal of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions across the agency's facilities by 2050.

TotalEnergies recently reached over 1.5 GW of renewable Power Purchase Agreements with over 600 industrial and commercial customers worldwide, of which 1.1 GW is already operational. These solar solutions are designed for self-consumption on the client's sites and injection into the grid, thereby supporting their decarbonization efforts.