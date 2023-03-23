Technip Energies commences study for Texas Green Fuels export complex

Technip Energies has been selected by Texas Green Fuels (TGF) to commence pre-FEED (Front-End Engineering and Design) for the TGF Galveston Bay clean fuels export project.

TGF's export complex will produce industrial-scale, cost-effective, and sustainable fuels such as clean ammonia, hydrogen, and methanol.

With Texas' abundance of low-cost renewable energy, developed infrastructure, competitive skilled workforce, government incentives, and lower construction costs relative to other regions, TGF expects to become one of the world's lowest-cost producers of clean fuels.

Technip Energies, a world-leading engineering and technology player for the energy transition, will perform pre-FEED which will enable TGF to confirm the technical and economic feasibility of the project. The partnership between Technip Energies and TGF will leverage Technip Energies’ global expertise to extend through EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) of the TGF complex.

Laure Mandrou, SVP Carbon-free solutions of Technip Energies, commented: “Technip Energies is committed to bringing Texas Green Fuels’ ambitious clean fuels export project to the execution phase as clean fuels made from renewable electricity is an important path to support the world’s energy transition."

TGF’s mission is to support global net zero objectives that mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change by developing projects that convert the world’s abundant, low-cost renewable electricity into clean fuels. These clean products are produced using renewable electricity for all electricity requirements.

TGF's Founders and Co-CEOs, David Glessner and Langtry Meyer, are experienced in all facets of mega-energy infrastructure export project development.

David Glessner, co-CEO of Texas Green Fuels stated: "Texas Green Fuels will build upon the strong energy culture in Texas to seamlessly offer sustainable fuels such as clean ammonia, hydrogen, and methanol for both domestic and export markets." Langtry Meyer added that "we're committed to playing a leading role in this transformative shift" and that "the market for clean fuels will grow rapidly and evolve similarly to LNG."

The TGF export complex will not only bring economic benefits to the state of Texas but also help reduce carbon emissions for industries such as marine shipping, power generation, and fertilizer. Final investment decision is expected in 2025 with commercial operations commencing in 2028.