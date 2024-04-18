ReNew partners with JERA to evaluate development of green ammonia project in India

ReNew Energy Global plc said that it has signed an initial agreement with JERA Co., Inc to jointly evaluate development of a green ammonia production project in India.

Under the agreement, ReNew, through its subsidiary, ReNew E-Fuels Private Limited, and JERA will jointly evaluate development of a green ammonia production project in Paradip, Odisha. The project will utilize approximately 500 MW of high-capacity utilization factor (CUF) renewable energy to produce green hydrogen, a key feedstock for green ammonia.

The project is likely to have a production capacity of approximately 100,000 tons of green ammonia annually by 2030. JERA will have the right to offtake this green ammonia for Japan. There will be a joint study to evaluate the commercial viability of the project.

The two companies have built a strong relationship during the past seven years and the project will leverage ReNew's proven capabilities in renewable energy development and solutioning, and JERA's expertise in building full value chains.

Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman & CEO, ReNew said, “This collaboration marks an exciting time for both ReNew and JERA, and demonstrates our commitment in accelerating the clean energy transition. Green ammonia holds immense potential in reducing carbon emissions and the project, once ready, will contribute to a cleaner future and support India's National Green Hydrogen Mission.”

Yukio Kani, Global CEO & Chair of JERA said, “Since 2017, JERA has maintained a strong partnership with ReNew, and we are pleased to expand this collaboration to the next level: the first green hydrogen and ammonia development project for JERA. This joint development agreement represents a significant milestone and an exciting advancement moving us one step closer to realizing decarbonized society, with a focus on the sustainability, affordability, and stability of future energy.”

This partnership between the two companies aligns with India's ambitious National Green Hydrogen Mission and Japan's clean energy transition goals. The Indian government aims to produce 5 million tons of green hydrogen per year by 2030, in an effort to become the world's largest green hydrogen hub. The Government of Japan is planning new initiatives to accelerate the transition towards clean energy. Both companies see India as a country with high potential for both solar and wind power.