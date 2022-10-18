NuQuest Energy advances six utility-scale solar projects totaling 1.0 Gigawatt

NuQuest Energy LLC, a Louisiana-based utility-scale solar development company, has had six of its projects totaling 1.0 Gigawatt submitted to the MISO queue for evaluation.

The six utility-scale solar projects advanced to the MISO queue, and exceeded their strategy to build a 1 Gigawatt portfolio in three years.

“We’re excited to have our first portfolio of utility-scale projects advanced to the MISO queue,” said Alex Guitart, NuQuest Co-Founder. “In just fifteen months, we have demonstrated our ability to assemble a 1 Gigawatt portfolio and are on track for originating the next Gigawatt of high-quality sites.”

Mr. Guitart is joined by industry executives Kirk Barrell, Founder, Amelia Resources LLC and Barrell Energy Inc., Bob Rosamond, Co-Founder & Partner, Audubon Companies, LLC, and Denis Taylor, Co-Founder & Partner, Audubon Companies, LLC. Together, the four NuQuest co-founders have accumulated more than 120 years of experience in the energy sector. Building on each partner’s industry expertise and strong relationships in the community, the team has rapidly identified, secured, and marketed an advanced portfolio of solar projects.

“We’ve rapidly scaled a high-quality portfolio of projects utilizing our technologically-driven approach with our proprietary system called TerraVolt,” said Kirk Barrell. “The combination of technology and strong historical relationships in the community have enabled us to construct a project portfolio two years faster than planned.”

The company is currently focused on utility-scale solar development across Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. Due to the rapid growth, the company has plans to significantly expand their development and land teams. Leveraging 120 years of energy and technology experience allows the company to quickly identify high-quality sites in targeted marketplaces. The company believes in strong partnerships with third parties where alignment creates strong results with excellent financial outcomes for all parties.