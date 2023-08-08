Lotte Chemical USA and Entergy Louisiana to continue partnership through renewable energy

Lotte Chemical USA Corporation and Entergy Louisiana recently signed a memorandum of understanding, with the goal of working collaboratively to seek opportunities to reduce Lotte's scope 2 emissions and meet Lotte’s sustainability goals by subscribing to new renewable generation resources.

The recent and ongoing increase in available renewable energy generation, coupled with Louisiana’s unique access to infrastructure and a skilled workforce, enables the state to capitalize on opportunities for economic development. This MOU will advance these economic development opportunities.

“We’re proud to partner with Lotte Chemical USA on this agreement,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO.“With the expansion of renewable power, we’re not only working towards protecting the environment by reducing our carbon-footprint, but also continuing to be a major driver of economic development. Strong businesses lead to a stronger Louisiana for us all.

“This agreement continues progress on our sustainability journey,” said Lotte Chemical USA President and CEO, Tae Woon Soun. “We are fortunate to partner with Entergy Louisiana in helping us achieve our goal to be good stewards of the environment with our use of renewable power.”