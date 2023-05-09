Kinder Morgan and Neste announce commercial in-service of major renewable feedstock storage and logistics hub

Kinder Morgan, Inc. announced the commercial in-service of its renewable feedstock storage and logistics hub project with Neste, a leading provider of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

Neste will store a variety of raw materials like used cooking oil, which it collects from more than 80,000 restaurants across the United States, at Kinder Morgan’s Harvey Terminal in Harvey, Louisiana to be used as feedstock in the production of renewable fuels and plastics. Enhancements to rail, truck and marine infrastructure have also been made at the facility to meet the modal flexibility requirements of Neste’s feedstock supply chain.

“We are proud to be taking a leading role with Neste in supporting a sustainable future,” said KMI’s President of Terminals John Schlosser. “This project is a great example of how Kinder Morgan’s vast network of existing terminal infrastructure can be swiftly converted to meet the growing needs of the renewable fuels market in the U.S.”

“Neste is committed to creating a healthier planet for our children. We cannot do it alone, however,” said Chris Cooper, President of Neste US. “We’re elated to see the Harvey Terminal conversion project come to fruition, and we look forward to ongoing collaboration with Kinder Morgan.”

“This project is another step forward for Louisiana’s long-term strategy for emissions reduction and energy sector diversification,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, who recently joined Kinder Morgan and Neste at a ribbon cutting for the project. “I appreciate Kinder Morgan and Neste’s dedication to advancing energy solutions and establishing the foundation of a sustainable future for our economy and our people.”

The project is supported by a long-term commercial commitment from Neste and at Neste’s option, the facility can be further expanded.