HydrogenPro U.S. expansion with 500 MW manufacturing facility in Texas

HydrogenPro will take its first major step into the U.S. market with the establishment of 500 MW manufacturing capacity in Texas, with an estimated total investment cost of USD $30-50 million.

The West Texas, Brownfield investment includes a separate advanced electrode manufacturing facility, representing a technology game changer in the HydrogenPro solutions offering.

This move will increase HydrogenPro's manufacturing capacity to 800 MW in total and represents a major milestone in establishing a global presence as part of the strategy to become #1 provider of large-scale green hydrogen technology & systems.

The new site is planned to have an initial capacity of 500 MW with the option to significantly scale up the capacity to several gigawatts in due time.

The U.S. has become the market leader on green hydrogen, as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed by Congress in August 2022 is beginning to show effects. The favorable tax scheme for producers of green hydrogen has resulted in surging demand, growing 4-6 times compared to pre-IRA figures. The U.S. market is HydrogenPro's top priority, and manufacturing capacity on this continent provides a fundamental platform to succeed with the announced growth ambitions.

With this, HydrogenPro will take a market-leading position and become the only viable large-scale player providing high-pressure alkaline electrolyser technology & systems.

HydrogenPro has conducted an extensive strategic review of various U.S. states to determine the most suitable location. All locations have been assessed based on several factors, incl. access to site and skilled workers, infrastructure, ease of sourcing raw materials, proximity to end-users and incentive programs offered by different states.

The U.S. market has been served by HydrogenPro's European sales team for some time, which has resulted in a significant pipeline of relevant and attractive projects already in progress. The U.S. organization will be ramped-up in parallel with the manufacturing expansion.

"The U.S. factory will be our bridgehead into the North American market. A key factor for us to become the leading provider of green hydrogen technology & systems is our presence across continents, securing sustainable and local supply chains," says CEO Tarjei Johansen, and adds: "We have great confidence in our technology & systems being an excellent fit for large-scale industrial applications, where we are now seeing an unprecedented increase in demand for green hydrogen following the IRA. Consequently, establishing a manufacturing site to serve the North American market is a natural next step in our global expansion plan, and a very exciting opportunity for our company!"