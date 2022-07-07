Green ammonia market looks optimistic

The growing need to decrease greenhouse gas emissions from industrial plants and reduce dependency on natural gas imports is leading to the adoption of green ammonia technology among manufacturers.

Green Ammonia Green ammonia made from hydrogen-derived energy sources.

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Green Ammonia: Valorization and Technology Market, finds that advancements in ammonia production from hydrogen derived from renewable sources are encouraged due to the recurring concerns about the environmental impact of conventional ammonia manufacturing and the implementation of zero-carbon policies worldwide. The valorization of green ammonia from renewable energy sources is paving the way to generating safer agricultural products and offers cleaner industrial chemical manufacturing.

"The production of green ammonia through renewable energy sources has gained attention globally as it helps emit low carbon and reduces the environmental impact," said Amit Rawat, TechVision Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, favorable government policies and subsidies will encourage the expansion of the renewable energy sector to meet the feedstock demand for green ammonia production."

Rawat added: "With the clean energy transition and circular economies at the forefront, companies should focus on developing low-emission agricultural input, chemical intermediates, and fuel in line with this. Governments' focus on developing a hydrogen economy and relevant infrastructure worldwide will encourage the production of ammonia from hydrogen. This trend will lead ammonia manufacturers to collaborate with technology firms for innovation that will enhance technology adoption at a mass commercial scale."

Organizations' move to adopt technology to produce green ammonia and achieve a 30% reduction in emissions by 2030 will present lucrative growth opportunities, for instance: