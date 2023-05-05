Great Lakes Clean Hydrogen Hub coalition submits application for DOE funding

The Great Lakes Clean Hydrogen Hub coalition (GLCH) has submitted a full application for federal funding from the $8 billion U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) program to support the creation of regional clean hydrogen hubs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

GLCH's full application details a $2 billion plan to create a clean hydrogen hub to serve Ohio, Michigan, and portions of Pennsylvania and Indiana. The proposed hub will use carbon-free nuclear power to produce clean hydrogen at a competitive cost. It has a well-defined scope, is commercially feasible, and will utilize proven production technologies to minimize the time required to achieve full production of 100+ metric tonnes of hydrogen per day.

By creating a supply of clean hydrogen, GLCH aims to help major industries across the Midwest to decarbonize. It will also serve the hydrogen needs of the growing mobility market (including trucking, transit buses, rail, aviation, and marine) as it transitions to a zero-emission future. The hub is expected to benefit local communities through stakeholder engagement, job creation, and workforce partnerships and investments, particularly in disadvantaged communities.

GLCH is led by Linde, as the prime applicant, and includes Energy Harbor, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., GE Aerospace, the University of Toledo, and the Glass Manufacturing Industry Council. GLCH includes diverse companies with "shovel-ready" opportunities to replace fossil fuels with clean hydrogen. It has been actively working with the states of Ohio and Michigan, technology suppliers, hydrogen consumers, state and regional academic institutions, national laboratories, and nonprofit organizations.

GLCH's application includes many letters of support from local unions, educational institutions, community organizations, economic development organizations, as well as local, state, and federal government officials, including Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senators Sherrod Brown and Gary Peters, as well as a bipartisan support letter led by Congresswoman Kaptur and Congressman Latta signed by members of the Ohio and Michigan Congressional delegations.

GLCH appreciates the opportunity to work with the DOE to advance this important initiative.