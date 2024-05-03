Community and company leaders celebrated the opening of GAF Energy's new 450,000-square-foot Timberline Solar™ manufacturing facility, north of Austin, in Georgetown, Texas, at a ribbon-cutting event.

GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, built the facility to meet the growing demand for the company's solar roof, Timberline Solar™.

The event brought together community leaders, including Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder and State Representative Caroline Harris Davila, alongside GAF Energy and Standard Industries leadership to officially "cut the ribbon" on the facility.

Expand GAF Energy celebrates new solar manufacturing facility in Texas GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing, has completed its 450,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas.

"Today is a great day for the future of solar and the future of Georgetown," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. "We're thrilled to be celebrating the opening of our manufacturing complex here in Georgetown, Texas. We've been overjoyed with our decision to build in Georgetown, the community has welcomed us with open arms and made it feel like home."

"We are excited to celebrate GAF Energy opening here in Georgetown," Mayor Schroeder said. "What is equally as exciting is the impact this project will have on our community through the creation of high-paying jobs for Georgetown residents and the creation of new career opportunities in advanced manufacturing and clean energy for students in Georgetown ISD. Thank you to GAF Energy for choosing Georgetown, and we look forward to growing together with you in the years to come."

The facility builds on GAF Energy's track record of delivering a best-in-class solar roof product that is assembled in America. The new manufacturing facility, the company's second, will increase its capacity by 500% and bring total production of its solar shingle to 300 megawatts annually, making GAF Energy the largest producer of solar roofing in the world.