Fluor renewable fuels project in Canada begins production

A Fluor Corporation project reached a major milestone recently with the production startup of the Braya Renewable Fuels facility in Come by Chance, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Fluor provided engineering and procurement (EP) services to convert the idled petroleum refinery into a modern facility that produces renewable diesel fuel from soybean oil and other low carbon intensity feedstocks.

“The transformation of this facility into a sustainable asset improves Canada’s global climate impact by supporting the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy-duty transportation and aviation,” said Jason Kraynek, President of Fluor’s Production & Fuels business. “Fluor was proud to be part of this exciting renewable fuels project and I commend the Braya team for its safe startup.”

In addition to EP services, Fluor provided construction support services through startup.