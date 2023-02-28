Flowserve and Clariter announce collaboration agreement to reduce plastic waste

Flowserve Corporation and Clariter have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement to advance production of Clariter’s high-quality, green petrochemicals made from plastic waste.

Clariter’s proprietary chemical upcycling technology complements other traditional recycling methods. Its unique process transforms the majority of plastic waste streams into new crude oil-free products for industrial and everyday consumer use. Clariter’s sustainably produced oils, waxes and solvents meet the highest industry standards of purity, are food-contact grade and meet or exceed the benchmarks of its fossil-based equivalents.

As part of this long-term collaboration agreement, Flowserve will contribute its flow-control expertise, optimum equipment sizing, and commissioning support for the scale-up of Clariter’s commercial production plants.

Through this partnership, Flowserve will be the single-source supplier of all pumps, valves, seals, and RedRaven products for Clariter’s first four commercial-scale chemical recycling facilities. Additionally, Clariter will continue to source parts and aftermarket services from Flowserve once construction of the plants has been completed. The companies are also committed to developing new, sustainable formulations for the lubrication of pumps and valves, to be made from recycled plastic waste.

“The circular economy presents meaningful growth opportunities for Flowserve and seamlessly ties to our strategy of Diversification, Decarbonization, and Digitization,” said Scott Rowe, Flowserve president and chief executive officer. “We are excited about this agreement and are proud that our comprehensive offerings will support Clariter on its journey to establish commercial-scale plants. Through our mutual decarbonization efforts, we are thrilled to work together to eliminate substantial amounts of plastic waste on a global scale – making the world better, together.”

“Clariter is pleased to welcome Flowserve as a strategic partner,” said Ran Sharon, Clariter president and chief executive officer. “Partnering with Flowserve provides a significant boost to the design and engineering of our future plants, and the bringing to commercial scale of our innovative technology to transform plastic waste into green products that replace fossil-based petrochemicals. I look forward to our cooperation as we pursue our common sustainability goals, and bring an end to plastic waste.”