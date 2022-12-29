EVE Energy North America chooses Ohio for R&D center expansion

JobsOhio and EVE Energy North America announced that EVE will construct a new R&D facility focused on the testing, design and storage of state-of-the-art lithium-ion batteries.

Often used to power electric vehicles (EVs), and energy storage solutions (ESS), lithium-ion batteries are a major focus for the company as it continues to test and research new energy solutions across Ohio and help the state become a center for new green energy manufacturing for ESS and EVs.

Based in Lewis Center, Ohio, the new R&D testing facility will house a solar-powered liquid cooling energy storage cabinet and help develop the company's new laser welding techniques for battery assembly.

EVE will expand with assistance from a $1 million Research and Development Center Grant from JobsOhio, the state's private economic development corporation. The R&D Center Grant is designed to provide financial assistance to companies focused on creating an R&D center to identify new growth opportunities.

"We would like to thank JobsOhio for the support," said John Wu, General Manager, Eve Energy North America Corporation. "EVE will develop its R&D Center for green energy in Central Ohio and work to grow the new energy production for contribution to EV and energy storage application."

EVE's proprietary energy storage techniques can support the full life cycle of these batteries, which in some cases are 10-20 years. The project will result in a total of 12 new jobs, more than doubling the number of associates in Lewis Center. The company will also invest at least $5.7M in machinery and equipment, building renovation, and construction.

"JobsOhio has been instrumental in our success and future growth throughout Ohio and the U.S., "said Ted Hoying, VP of Sales and Marketing, Eve Energy North America Corporation. "We are excited to move forward in this journey and continue to add technology and new energy development."

Founded in 2014, EVE Energy North America is an Ohio corporation that licenses and distributes EVE Co., Ltd.'s battery products to various industries and customers across the nation but will be developing new technology with these investments. In addition to wide usage in helping to power EVs and ESS, its products are also utilized in the Internet of Things (IoT) and consumer electronics. Through this new R&D grant, the company expects its advanced energy storage system to become a reliable source for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and residential and utility power.

"By investing in Ohio, visionary companies like EVE Energy North America are able to advance research on how to best store and progress lithium-ion batteries for the future," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "Working with our regional network partners at One Columbus, we're ensuring that Ohio is ready to house this breakthrough technology – powering the future of EV through advanced energy storage."

In February 2022, JobsOhio released a new white paper titled, "Ohio Battery Supply Chain Opportunities." The report pointed out Ohio's unique positioning to become an industry leader and hub for advanced technologies that can reduce emissions and innovate the automotive industry for decades. The report was co-sponsored by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and JobsOhio and authored by expert consulting firm Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI).