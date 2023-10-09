European-based Elin Energy builds new solar panel factory in Texas

In an era marked by growing environmental concerns and a pressing need for sustainable energy solutions, Turkey-based Elin Energy is poised to make a significant impact with its cutting-edge solar panel factory in Waller County, Texas.

Elin Energy, Waller County, Texas The 200,000-square-foot facility Elin Energy has leased in the Twinwood Business Park south of Brookshire in Waller County. COURTESY OF WALLER COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP

The new facility will be in the Twinwood Business Park, south of I-10 in southern Waller County, 15 miles west of Houston.

According to the Waller County Economic Development Partnership, the new advanced manufacturing facility will open in the first quarter of 2024 and employ about 100 people.

This 200,000 sq-ft state-of-the-art facility is not just a milestone for Elin Energy but also a game-changer for the local community, offering substantial job creation opportunities and contributing to a more sustainable future.

Waller County's strategic location in the heart of Texas makes it an ideal choice for Elin Energy's solar panel factory. Situated in the renewable energy-rich region of the United States, this factory enjoys proximity to abundant sunlight and a burgeoning clean energy market. This strategic choice allows Elin Energy to efficiently serve its partners across the country and beyond while significantly impacting the local job market.

"Elin, represents the best in solar-panel manufacturing, is a company that has built its reputation on quality and customer satisfaction," said Waller County Economic Development Partner's Executive Director Vince Yokom. "We are excited that they chose Waller County for their U.S. facility."

Elin Energy's factory boasts state-of-the-art technology that sets it apart in the solar energy industry. The use of advanced automated production lines, precision engineering, and meticulous quality control ensures that every solar panel leaving the factory is of the highest quality and efficiency. This commitment to excellence not only produces top-tier solar panels but also provides opportunities for local residents to acquire advanced skills and knowledge.

The factory's flexibility ensures that it can adapt to varying production volumes, allowing Elin Energy to scale its renewable energy initiatives effectively. This scalability creates an ongoing demand for a diverse range of skill sets, providing numerous employment opportunities for the local workforce.

"Our expansion into Texas represents a significant step toward a cleaner and more sustainable future for the U.S.," said Arda Yali, president of Elin Energy. "We are dedicated to providing top-quality solar panels to empower the nation with renewable energy solutions."

Elin Energy's commitment to environmental sustainability is evident throughout the factory's operations. The solar panels produced here are designed to maximize energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable environment for Waller County and beyond.