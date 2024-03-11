DOE launches $5M prize to create solar manufacturing training programs

The U.S. Department of Energy launched a new competition aimed at strengthening the solar manufacturing workforce.

The $5 million American-Made Upskill Prize for the Solar Manufacturing Workforce, funded by the DOE Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) is designed to realize the full potential of the Inflation Reduction Act, bolster U.S. competitiveness in the solar supply chain, and create high-quality jobs for U.S. workers.

Teams comprised of U.S. solar manufacturers and training organizations such as community colleges or unions will propose plans to upskill current employees or attract and train new employees including through pre-certification programs, specialized equipment training, or recruitment efforts. Winning teams will receive up to $500,000 each in support of their proposals.

“Investments in solar energy manufacturing can reinvigorate communities across the country with good-paying, family-sustaining jobs,” said Jeff Marootian, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. “With that goal in mind, DOE is launching a first-of-its-kind prize focused on ensuring that our community colleges, labor unions, and other training organizations are preparing workers to enter into this new and growing field.”

DOE expects that the solar industry will need to grow from more than 330,000 employees to between 500,000 and 1,500,000 workers by 2035 to achieve the current administration’s decarbonization goals. Since IRA’s passage, over 260 GW of manufacturing capacity has been announced across the solar supply chain, representing nearly 28,000 potential jobs and more than $14 billion in announced investments across 90 new facilities or expansions.

By encouraging partnerships between manufacturers and training organizations, DOE aims to ensure the long-term growth and resilience of a solar manufacturing workforce that can meet the needs of the domestic solar industry, while enabling individuals from low-income and disadvantaged communities to enter the clean energy workforce. Through the prize, DOE aims to train workers in common solar manufacturing jobs including semiconductor processors, manufacturing equipment technicians, and operators. The anticipated outcome of the training will be successful trainees working for the local solar manufacturer.

The Upskill Prize complements ongoing SETO investments in an inclusive solar workforce, including a $13.5 million funding program comprised of 12 projects focused on launching training partnerships to expand the solar energy workforce. SETO has also been engaging photovoltaic (PV) manufacturers, education and training providers, labor unions, community-based organizations, and other stakeholders about the challenges and opportunities associated with growing a diverse and skilled solar manufacturing workforce.

Interested competitors can apply through May 21. DOE will review submissions and select winners on a rolling basis.