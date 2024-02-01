DOE awards $3.2 million in vouchers to 31 small businesses and other entities

The U.S. Department of Energy announced the selection of 31 entities to receive $3.2 million in voucher support to advance a range of clean hydrogen technologies.

This announcement is part of a larger rollout of $9.8 million presented to 111 small businesses and other organizations. DOE-funded vouchers will be used to obtain in-kind support from participating organizations.

Hydrogen-related projects will encompass multiple key technology areas, including clean hydrogen production and storage; industrial decarbonization; carbon management; advanced materials and manufacturing; bioenergy; and resource sustainability.

The Voucher Program is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as part of the Technology Commercialization Fund and leverages DOE's recent partnership intermediary agreement with ENERGYWERX. The program helps small businesses and other non-traditional partners access testing facilities or obtain third-party subject matter expertise needed to advance their technologies, business, or energy projects to the next level. The available support works to increase the adoption readiness of the participating organizations' products, ultimately accelerating market liftoff for impactful, clean energy technologies nationwide.

This program supports the goals of the national clean hydrogen strategy and aligns with the priorities of the Hydrogen Interagency Task Force, which is coordinating a whole-of-government approach to advancing clean hydrogen. These government-wide efforts include tax incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act; deployment of the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs; and ongoing research, development, and demonstration activities to drive down the cost of clean hydrogen and achieve the Hydrogen Shot goal of $1 per kilogram within a decade.