DOE announces $275M for 7 projects to strengthen clean energy supply chains

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded $275 million to seven projects that will strengthen clean energy supply chains and accelerate domestic clean energy manufacturing in seven states across the nation.

These projects will help to position the U.S. as a global leader in clean energy by building domestic supply chains for existing and emerging technologies. They will also create jobs and economic opportunities in communities across the country.

One of the projects awarded funding is Carter Wind Turbines, which will receive $20 million to expand its production of hybrid wind turbines and energy storage systems. This project will help to improve wind energy access for remote, rural and rugged terrain locations.

Carter Wind Turbines will use the funding to construct a new facility in Vernon, Texas, 200 miles northeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, to produce innovative onshore mid-sized 300 kW wind turbines. The company anticipates creating 300 new high-quality manufacturing jobs as a result of the project.

In addition to the funding from the DOE, Carter Wind Turbines is also unlocking additional funding from the private sector. The company is also engaging extensively with the community to negotiate agreements and invest in workforce development and diversity.

“This is not only a significant infrastructure investment in our region by the DOE, but it is also a generational opportunity for Southwest Oklahoma and Northwest Texas to create a new industry that will promote significant economic and population growth for the region. This game changing wind turbine technology will be manufactured locally and exported globally for the benefit of billions of people around the world who desperately need access to low-cost, clean energy. It is a win for this community, for humanity and our planet,” said Carter Wind Turbine CEO Matt Carter.

The DOE's investment in these projects is a significant step forward in the effort to transition to a clean energy economy. These projects will help to create jobs, reduce pollution and improve energy security.

“With these historic investments, DOE will bring new economic opportunities and ensure these communities continue their key role in strengthening America's national and energy security,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.

This program award is a result of the recent Inflation Reduction Act, which passed Congress last year.