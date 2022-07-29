Denbury expands sequestration portfolio

Denbury Inc. announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with a landowner near Donaldsonville, Louisiana, to lease approximately 18,000 acres for future CO 2 sequestration.

The site is located in Assumption and St. James Parishes, less than five miles from the company’s existing CO 2 Green Pipeline and in close proximity to the Louisiana Industrial Corridor, one of the highest geographic concentrations of industrial CO 2 emissions in the United States. Denbury estimates more than 50 million metric tons per year of existing stationary CO 2 emissions are located within 30 miles of the site.

With excellent geologic characteristics, including thick laterally extensive, low dip reservoirs, the company anticipates the site will have high CO 2 injectivity and total sequestration capacity of more than 80 million metric tons of CO 2 . Denbury estimates first potential CO 2 injection for the site as early as 2025. The addition of this sequestration site expands the potential volume of CO 2 that the company can sequester near Donaldsonville, Louisiana, to approximately 300 million metric tons, and the company’s total sequestration site capacity has expanded to approximately 1.5 billion metric tons, which includes sites along the U.S. Gulf Coast in Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas. Denbury intends to drill a stratigraphic test well in one or more of its potential storage locations later this year to confirm the company’s geologic understanding and progress Class VI permitting efforts with the EPA.