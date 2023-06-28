Denbury expands CO2 sequestration portfolio with two new sites in Louisiana

Denbury and Lapis Energy Form JV to Develop CO 2 Sequestration Project in St. Charles Parish

Denbury Inc. announced that it has formed a joint venture with Lapis Energy, LP to design, implement, and operate a carbon dioxide sequestration project at Lapis Energy’s 14,000-acre site located in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, approximately 20 miles west of New Orleans.

Each party will have a 50 percent interest in a newly formed project company, Libra CO 2 Storage Solutions LLC. The joint venture partners believe that the site has the potential to store at least 200 million metric tons of CO 2 and, due to its close proximity to industrial facilities, has the potential to become an ideal sequestration site. The site is anticipated to be ready for first injection as early as 2027. Depending on the scale and pace of emissions agreements dedicated to the site, Denbury intends to connect the sequestration site to its existing CO 2 pipeline network in southeast Louisiana with a 45-mile pipeline connection.

Denbury Secures Additional CO 2 Sequestration Site in St. Helena Parish

The company also announced a definitive agreement with Soterra LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Greif, Inc., for the right to develop a dedicated CO 2 sequestration site on approximately 8,500 acres in St. Helena Parish, approximately 50 miles northeast of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and less than five miles from the company’s NEJD CO 2 pipeline. Denbury estimates potential CO 2 sequestration capacity of the site (named Virgo) to be at least 100 million metric tons and anticipates the site could be ready for first CO 2 injection as early as 2026.

Nik Wood, Denbury’s Senior Vice President, Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage, commented, “We are excited to announce two new dedicated CO 2 sequestration sites which expand our storage offering in southeastern Louisiana. Our joint venture with Lapis provides access to an ideal site that is extremely well positioned in a high-emissions area along the Mississippi River between Donaldsonville and New Orleans, and we are excited to work with the Lapis team. The potential extension of our pipeline system towards New Orleans would provide significant capacity and flexibility to the Denbury CO 2 pipeline network. Our Virgo site is also an ideal CO 2 sequestration site, as it is located a very short distance from our existing infrastructure. Adding both of these sites furthers our strategy to provide the industry’s largest, most reliable, and efficient CO 2 transportation and storage network.”