Chemours and TC Energy collaborate on two clean hydrogen facilities

The Chemours Company (Chemours), a global chemistry company, and TC Energy, a leader in the responsible development and reliable operation of North American energy infrastructure, have executed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the potential development of two electrolysis-based hydrogen production facilities at or near Chemours’ Washington Works and Belle manufacturing sites in West Virginia.

The MOU supports the companies’ participation in and goals of the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) in West Virginia.

The agreement covers the companies’ interest in developing, constructing, and operating clean hydrogen production facilities and associated infrastructure. The proposed development includes using established proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers manufactured in America and utilizing Chemours’ NafionTM ion exchange membranes.

Under the terms of the MOU, a non-binding off-take agreement for hydrogen produced by the project would be executed, supporting the facility demands of Chemours. Additionally, hydrogen produced in excess of the off-take agreement would be stored and available for loading and shipment to nearby merchant users.

“As West Virginia’s largest chemical manufacturer, we’re excited by the potential these clean hydrogen production facilities can offer to the State through ARCH2, as well as furthering the decarbonization of our operations,” said Jonathan Lock, Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer at Chemours. “Working with TC Energy, we’ve conducted hydrogen blend testing at our Washington Works and Belle sites, demonstrating the feasibility of feeding a hydrogen-natural gas blend fuel to existing fired boiler equipment. We look forward to moving these potential projects forward as part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s call for regional clean hydrogen hub submissions alongside the State and seeing how they can assist us in reaching our bold greenhouse gas reduction goal.”

“At TC Energy, we take a customer-driven approach to developing and executing energy solutions,” said Corey Hessen, Executive Vice President, and President, Power & Energy Solutions at TC Energy. “This relationship with Chemours is an excellent example of putting that commitment into effect, serving their green hydrogen demand. With our long history of operating critical infrastructure in West Virginia, we are excited to develop new clean energy production opportunities and to forge a strong relationship with Chemours.”

As the companies continue to progress under the agreement, they will engage community stakeholders to share updates and information.