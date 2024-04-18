CF Industries and JERA announce agreement to develop greenfield low-carbon ammonia production capacity in Louisiana

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. and JERA Co., Inc. (JERA) announced that they have executed a joint development agreement (JDA) to explore the development of greenfield low-carbon ammonia production capacity at CF Industries’ Blue Point Complex in Louisiana.

The JDA will guide JERA and CF Industries’ evaluation of a joint venture agreement to build an approximately 1.4 million metric ton capacity low-carbon ammonia plant. JERA is contemplating a 48% ownership stake in the project as well as an agreement to procure more than 500,000 metric tons of low-carbon ammonia annually to meet demand for low-carbon fuels in Japan. JERA and CF Industries previously had signed a memorandum of understanding to explore a potential joint project development and sales and purchase of low-carbon ammonia. JERA and CF Industries aim to reach a final investment decision on the proposed project within a year for commencing production in 2028.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with JERA as our companies advance leading-edge decarbonization initiatives that will help JERA and Japan achieve their decarbonization goals,” said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “We believe that JERA’s projects, which represent the first meaningful volume of what we believe will be substantial global demand for low-carbon ammonia as an energy source, will demonstrate the significant contribution ammonia can make to meet the decarbonization goals of hard-to-abate industries. We look forward to continuing to work closely with JERA and other stakeholders in Japan as regulatory requirements and government incentives regarding low-carbon ammonia are finalized.”

“We are pleased to further advance our partnership with CF Industries,” said Yukio Kani, Global CEO & Chair, JERA. “Finding cutting-edge solutions to the world's energy issues requires commitment and partnership. With JERA's dedication to low carbon fuel development and CF Industries' expertise as one of the leading ammonia producers, we are confident in making tangible progress towards realizing a low-carbon ammonia value chain, and ultimately ensuring a decarbonized energy supply that is sustainable, affordable, and stable."