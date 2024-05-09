CapturePoint and Energy Transfer to develop CCS in Louisiana

CapturePoint LLC and affiliate CapturePoint Solutions LLC, with offices in Allen, Texas, announced the signing of a revised Letter of Intent (LOI) with an affiliate of Energy Transfer LP, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that provides for the joint development of a carbon capture and permanent deep underground storage project in Louisiana.

The companies also signed a definitive CO 2 Offtake Agreement committing CO 2 from Energy Transfer’s Haynesville natural gas treating facilities.

The revised LOI and accompanying CO 2 Offtake Agreement dedicate CO 2 that would otherwise be emitted from Energy Transfer’s Haynesville natural gas midstream facilities to CapturePoint’s Central Louisiana Regional Carbon Storage Hub (CENLA Hub) and provide Energy Transfer the right to participate in a joint venture that will own and operate the CENLA Hub.

The LOI also provides a framework for CapturePoint and Energy Transfer to collaborate regarding the capture and sequestration of additional CO 2 from other Energy Transfer facilities in Louisiana.

The CENLA Hub is one of the largest onshore deep underground carbon storage centers under development in the United States with the capacity to permanently secure millions of tons of CO 2 annually that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. These agreements provide the foundation for the capture and storage of up to two million tons of CO 2 annually at the CENLA Hub.

“Energy Transfer is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America,” noted Tracy Evans, CEO of CapturePoint. “The revised LOI and the CO 2 Offtake Agreement reflect Energy Transfer’s recognition of the CENLA Hub as one of the most promising deep underground CO 2 storage sites in the nation. We are excited to have this significant commitment from Energy Transfer.”

Recent test well data from the CENLA Hub demonstrates that the unique geology of the region could permanently sequester a total of several hundred million tons of CO 2 . The Louisiana Department of Natural Resources is currently reviewing CapturePoint’s permit applications for CENLA Hub Class VI CO 2 injection sites in Vernon and Rapides Parishes.

“We want to thank our partners in the local CENLA Hub communities for their strong support for this important economic and environmental development,” concluded Mr. Evans. “Our team at CapturePoint is working to deliver a leading-edge project that will define the future of carbon management in the United States.”