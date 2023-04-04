Arctech poised to provide 365 megawatt solar tracking solution for the largest solar project in Mexico

Arctech is poised to provide a 365.8 MW SkyLine II solar tracking solution to Puerto Penasco Solar Park in Mexico.

Once completed, this project would become the largest solar plant in a single unit in Mexico and 8th in the world.

Located in Puerto Penasco in the Sonora state of Mexico, the project is led by the Mexican government as a flagship project to expedite the country's energy transition.

In November 2022, Mexico announced Aggressive Renewable Energy Targets during COP27, and the target is to reduce emissions by 35% from business-as-usual levels by 2030. Mexico is the second largest greenhouse gas emitter in Latin America.

Arctech has a trackable record of several flagship projects including the 167.12 MW Sonora project and the 118 MW Horus project in the country since entering Mexico in 2018. In late 2022, Arctech inked three deals to supply nearly 10 MW solar tracking solutions in Mexico. The three projects applied SkyLine II, SkyLine, and SkySmart respectively, showing the diversification of the market needs of the region and Arctech's solution catering to various scenarios.

Arctech has a local office in Mexico offering white glove service including sales, project management, technological support, and on-site support.