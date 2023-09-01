2022 sustainability report: Sharing progress on ESG topics

As ESG gains traction, businesses of all sizes are incorporating measures into their operations to chart a better course for the future.

PSC Group has opened a 200,000-square-foot facility in Baytown, Texas, to provide advanced plastics recycling services. PSC Group’s new 200,000 square-foot advanced recycling facility in Baytown, Texas

As such, PSC Group has recognized the importance of stellar ESG in everything it does — not only to promote sustainable growth for the company but also for its customers, suppliers, partners and the communities where its employees live and work.

PSC recently released its inaugural sustainability report, highlighting the company’s ESG performance in 2022.

"PSC offers the broadest suite of product handling, site logistics, marine operations and ancillary services with the technical expertise, experience and know-how to provide critical support through all levels of the petrochemical and fuel supply chains," said PSC Group CEO Joel Dickerson.

The company also offers innovative sustainability services and solutions to help plastics manufacturers retrieve and recycle plastic scrap and waste, reducing the amount of plastics entering the environment. Operations support for renewable fuel production is another growing area of PSC’s business that is making a positive impact on the environment.

"We have approximately 150 employees dedicated to our customers’ renewable fuel operations," said Dickerson. "Our services include unloading feedstocks such as used cooking oil and other waste streams, loading finished biofuels such as ethanol and renewable diesel and operating tank farms and pre-treatment units."

"This report provides real examples of how the work we do makes a difference, and how we’re intently focused on all aspects of sustainability, keeping our employees safe and making a positive impact in the communities where we live and work," said Dickerson.

PSC Group employees safely load and unload 25 billion gallons of chemicals and refined products each year via barges across the inland river systems. The company’s product-handling teams also load more than 700,000 railcars and trucks annually, working at more than 150 site operations across the U.S. and Canada.

Here are a few of the achievements highlighted in the 2022 sustainability report:

The opening of a new 200,000 square-foot advanced recycling facility in Baytown, Texas

80 million pounds of plastic waste recycled

500 million gallons of renewable diesel loaded

Recordable injury rate company-wide below 0.25 for six consecutive years

$300,000 in charitable giving to support various community causes

The launch of a company and employee-funded nonprofit, "Helping Hands Foundation," to support employees in time of need, address community needs, protect the environment and improve public education.

For more information, or to view the full report, visit pscgroup.com or call (225) 343-8262 ext. 244.