Williams to build Louisiana natgas project in Haynesville shale basin

Williams has reached a final investment decision, as part of its Louisiana Energy Gateway (LEG) project, to export 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas to several Gulf Coast markets, including Transco, industrial markets and liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

The project, located in the Haynesville shale basin of Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana, is expected to begin operations in 2024.

In a news release, the company said it is, “able to offer an infrastructure solution that integrates real time emissions monitoring and emissions reduction strategies,” and is “ideally positioned to incorporate carbon capture and storage as a further decarbonizing solution for natural gas production,” in the Haynesville basin.

Williams signed a memorandum of understanding earlier this year, forming a joint venture with the equity firm, Quantum Energy Partners, to become an equity investor and partner in the project.