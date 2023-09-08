Stolthaven Terminals to expand operations in the U.S.

Stolthaven Terminals has confirmed it will expand its facilities in the U.S. Gulf to continue to meet its customers’ growing needs for specialist storage and handling services.

The planned expansion programme involves increasingly automated operations, additional specialist services for customers and the installation of new tanks, which will significantly increase Stolthaven Terminals’ current total U.S. storage capacity of 954,491m3.

President of Stolthaven Terminals, Guy Bessant, said: “We are pleased to be able to expand our U.S. operations and enhance our offering to customers, especially given fluctuating market conditions. We remain committed to meeting the needs of our customers in the bulk liquid and gas industry, so we are continuing to invest in our state-of-the-art storage and handling services for these products.

“At the same time, we are exploring new opportunities for value-add services, both for the storage of chemicals and to support the green-energy transition.”

Stolthaven Terminals’ global expansion programme also includes the construction of a joint-venture terminal in Taiwan, which is expected to be operational at the end of this year.