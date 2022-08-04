Port of Corpus Christi and Watco’s Texas Coastal Bend Railroad celebrate start of service with locomotive unveiling

Watco’s newest short line, the Texas Coastal Bend Railroad (TCBR), unveiled two locomotives emblazoned with the Port of Corpus Christi logo at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The locomotives are part of Watco’s five locomotive investment that will serve multiple customers at the Port of Corpus Christi. TCBR will begin providing rail service on the 63-mile line located within the Port of Corpus Christi on Aug. 3.

“We look forward to building our relationship with Port Corpus Christi and partnering with customers to create long-term value while investing in continuous infrastructure improvements,” said Dan Smith, Chief Executive Officer for Watco.

“The Port of Corpus Christi is proud to offer world-class service and infrastructure to its existing customer base, as well as potential new customers,” said Clark Robertson, Chief Operating Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “This investment from Watco significantly adds to that mission, and we look forward to working with them to better serve our customers in the years ahead.”

In addition to being the nation’s leading export gateway of U.S.-produced energy via the Corpus Christi Ship Channel, the Port of Corpus Christi moves an ever-expanding range of commodities through its rail system, including wind turbine components, agricultural commodities, refined fuels and military cargo.

The Port of Corpus Christi will be rail served by the TCBR along with three Class I Railroads – BNSF, UP and KCS – and the Port’s own rail line, Corpus Christi Rail Terminal.

“The entire TCBR team is honored to serve the Port of Corpus Christi and its affiliates,” said Darl Farris, General Manager for TCBR. “We are poised to meet their current rail transportation needs and excited about growing with the Port to meet any future needs.”