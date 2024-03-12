On Thursday, February 29, the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority met for its monthly meeting.

Chairman Ric Campo began by expressing his gratitude for Commissioner Cheryl Creuzot’s exceptional contributions to the commission and outstanding four years of service. Creuzot was participating in her final capacity as a member of the Port Commission, following her decision not to pursue a third term.

Chairman Campo also extended a warm reception to Commissioner-elect Thomas Jones, Jr., who was in attendance. Thomas Jones, Jr. is expected to begin his term as the new Port Commissioner this month. Port Commissioners are appointed for two-year terms without pay and may serve a maximum of 12 years.

During the meeting, Chairman Campo highlighted a $136 million contract award on the Port Commission’s agenda for segment 1C of the Houston Ship Channel Expansion - Project 11. Callan Marine Ltd., the newly awarded segment 1C contractor, will use its recently christened 32-inch cutter suction dredge, the GENERAL ARNOLD, considered the newest, largest, and most environmentally friendly cutter suction dredge in the U.S. fleet for the undertaking. The dredge features four EPA Tier 4 engines developing a combined 24,000 horsepower and utilizing exhaust gas re-circulation technology to reduce emissions to sub-Tier 4 levels.

Expand Port Houston Project 11 reaches new milestone Vessels passing along the Houston Ship Channel

The award to Callen Marine Ltd. marks Port Houston’s final Project 11 dredge contract, and its work will complete the channel reach through Galveston Bay underscoring the commission’s dedication to strategic infrastructure development for the betterment of the safety and efficiency of the channel. The remaining Project 11 segments will be carried out by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Staff also reported to the commission that Curtin Maritime Corp. completed its dredging operations in the channel, and as a result, upon U.S. Army Corps of Engineers acceptance and Aids to Navigation (ATON) relocation, daylight restrictions are expected to be lifted along an additional 3 1/2 miles of its reach. This means roughly 30 minutes of additional transit time should now be available for deep-draft vessels in the nation’s busiest waterway.

Curtin used its AVALON, a Tier 4 vessel and one of the most environmentally friendly in America, to dredge approximately 5 million cubic yards of material, some of which was used to create 260 acres of oyster mitigation improvements between the San Leon and Dollar Reef sites.

Expand Port Houston Project 11 reaches new milestone Houston Ship Channel Expansion - Project 11 Dredge Map. Segments 1A and 2 were completed in 2023.

In other developments, earlier this year, 30-year Port Houston veteran Jeff Davis recently announced his retirement as Chief Port Operations Officer. Looking towards the future, Executive Director Roger Guenther has subsequently announced the promotion of two longterm, well-regarded members of Port Houston’s executive leadership team to vital roles to ensure sustained operations and exceptional service.

Ryan Mariacher, a 20-year employee and formerly Director of Container Terminal Operations, was promoted to Chief Port Operations Officer. Mariacher will lead and manage all aspects of terminal operation activities at Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals, and the Turning Basin Multi-Purpose Facilities.

Additionally, Sr. Director of Maintenance Paulo Soares, a 25-year employee and well-respected leader, has been promoted to be the new Chief Port Maintenance Officer, a new role for an entirely new division at Port Houston. Soares will continue to manage all maintenance activities at Bayport, Barbours Cut, and the Turning Basin terminals, working closely with internal departments and outside companies to support the Port Operations division at all locations.

More than $166 million in awards was also brought to the commission for approval during the meeting, underscoring Port Houston’s continued commitment towards investments in growth and improvements at its public terminals.

The next Port Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26 at 9:00 a.m.