Port of Houston kicks off $1 billion expansion of ship channel

The Port of Houston and the U.S Army Corps of Engineers held a kick-off event yesterday at the Houston Ship Channel which officially began the $1 billion expansion of the Houston Ship Channel, Project 11.

Project 11 aims to widen and deepen the Houston Ship Channel, allowing for safer vessel navigation along the 52-mile channel.

In an overview of the project, Port Houston officials said the expansion of the channel is critical to sustaining national energy security, domestic manufacturing growth, thriving U.S. exports, and expanding job opportunities.

"As energy and manufacturing exports increase and vessel sizes grow, improving the channel is nationally important," said officials.

“I am proud to help advance Project 11 for the host of environmental benefits it offers and because of the critical role it will play in fostering commerce," Congressman Al Green's Office said in a news release Wednesday. "Together with the Biden administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and my colleagues in Congress on both sides of the aisle, I supported the acquisition of over $140 million in federal funds for Project 11 to help ensure its completion by 2025."

“According to the Port of Houston, the Port annually sustains over three million U.S. jobs, supports over 200 industrial facilities along the Houston Ship Channel, and generates over $800 billion in economic value," said Green. "I look forward to advocating for the Port of Houston’s future activities keeping Texas and the city of Houston as a top exporter across our nation and leading competitor around the world.”