Port Houston expands resin packaging footprint

Packwell broke ground on a new 725,000-square-foot state-of-the-art resin packaging facility at Port Houston’s Bayport Industrial Complex, which is expected to anchor 20,000 export containers annually when it becomes operational in early 2024.

The new facility is located on property leased from Port Houston and will feature the latest technology, high-speed packaging lines, 450 truck spots, more than 700 rail car packaging capacities monthly, trailer storage, and numerous dock doors for loading into 40’ export containers, all to increase efficiencies for customers in the export market.

PACKWELL is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Plastics Bagging and Logistics Company established in Houston, Texas, in 1986. Its packaging expertise involves bagging polymers of all categories, including polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and other specialty chemicals. The Bayport facility will be the latest addition to PACKWELL’s 1.5MM -square-foot facility network across the Houston region.

“Our competitive advantage lies in our ability to provide efficient solutions for our customers’ bagging, packaging, and logistics requirements. Packwell is committed to working with Port Houston to grow the export of plastic resin,” said Al Duran, President of Packwell.

PACKWELL is one of several companies to expand at Port Houston, operator of two world-class container terminals at Bayport and Barbours Cut, located within the largest petrochemical complex in North America. PACKWELL’s new facility will support, among other well-known resin exporters, Bayport Polymers LLC (Baystar) and Novealis Holdings LLC, which have expanded their polyethylene resin production plant in the area.

“Port Houston is the nation’s number one port for resin exports, handling 59% of all resins exported from the United States in 2022, and we are excited to welcome this new facility near our Bayport Container Terminal,” said Roger Guenther, Executive Director at Port Houston. “As we invest in developing our marine terminals to support the continuous growth of resin exports, value-added services near our facilities that support the resin supply chain are also important investments. We look forward to serving our region in this capacity.”