Pinnacle Midstream II to double the processing capacity of the Dos Picos Natural Gas System

Pinnacle Midstream II LLC, an independent energy infrastructure company, announced the expansion of its Dos Picos System and Processing Complex with the construction of an additional natural gas processing plant (Train II).

Train II, which is targeted for commercial operation during the fourth quarter of 2024, will add 220 million cubic feet per day (“MMcf/d”) of processing capacity, increasing the company’s total operated processing capacity in the Midland Basin to more than 440 MMcf/d.

Pinnacle will also expand its strategically located gathering and compression facilities throughout Midland, Martin, and Glasscock counties to accommodate expected and future volumes. The company’s infrastructure is anchored by long-term acreage dedications with highly active private and public Permian operators.

Pinnacle designed and operates the Dos Picos infrastructure with a focus on air quality preservation and safety, and to enable efficient expansions that support high intensity pad development and increasing gas/oil ratio throughout the Midland Basin.

“This is an exciting next step for Pinnacle's growing base of Midland Basin producers. Expanding the Dos Picos capacity by 220 MMcf/d ensures we can provide the best service to our current and future customers, maximize their recoveries, and help limit flaring across the basin,” said Pinnacle Founder and Chief Executive Officer J. Greg Sargent.

“The extremely productive acreage being developed by our customers, as well as Dos Picos’ strategic Midland Basin location, ensure that we can provide the safest, most economical and efficient options for our customers for many years to come,” said Chief Commercial Officer Drew Ward.

The Train II facility will be collocated in Midland County and will complement Pinnacle’s existing processing facilities and high-pressure, large diameter gathering and compression infrastructure that commenced operations during the first quarter of 2021. Pinnacle also provides multiple bi-directional and high-pressure third-party interconnects with peer companies within the region that allows the company to maximize flow assurances for its producers and third-party midstream customers. The expanded processing capacity will continue to provide top of class operational efficiencies, continued access to the most competitive downstream markets and maximize netbacks for Pinnacle’s customers.