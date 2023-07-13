Kinder Morgan and Howard Energy Partners announce expansions of their respective Eagle Ford natural gas transportation systems

Kinder Morgan Tejas Pipeline LLC (Tejas), a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan, Inc. and Howard Energy Partners (HEP), through its joint venture Dos Caminos, LLC (Dos Caminos), announced the receipt of the necessary binding commercial agreements to expand their respective Eagle Ford natural gas transportation systems.

Dos Caminos is a joint venture between HEP and an affiliate of Eagle Ford Midstream LP.

Tejas is constructing an approximately 67 mile, 42-inch pipeline commencing at the existing Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline (KMTP) compressor station near Freer, Texas to the Tejas pipeline system near Sinton, Texas. Dos Caminos is constructing an approximately 62 mile, 36-inch pipeline, as well as compression, treating and dehydration facilities commencing near HEP’s existing midstream pipelines and facilities in Webb County, Texas to the KMTP compressor station in Freer, Texas. The projects are planned to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023 and will be capable of delivering up to 2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas to U.S. Gulf Coast markets.

“We are pleased to be working with Dos Caminos and HEP to provide Gulf Coast market access to Eagle Ford natural gas supply,” said KMI’s Natural Gas Midstream President Tom Dender. “This approximately $251 million expansion project, referred to as the Eagle Ford project in our January backlog, will be a critical supply link for the impending growth being discussed with power generators, industrial customers and LNG exporters along our Texas intrastate pipeline network.”

“We are excited to have begun construction on our Spears expansion project,” said Mike Howard, Chief Executive Officer of HEP. “We have a long history of helping producers in Webb County and surrounding areas find access to premier natural gas markets. We believe this expansion, in conjunction with Kinder Morgan’s expansion, will be an important next chapter in that history.”