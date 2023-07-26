Glenfarne moves closer to building Texas LNG export terminal

Texas LNG, a 4 million mt/yr LNG export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, said recently that the FERC has issued an Order on Remand to the project following the completion of an additional social cost of carbon and environmental justice analysis.

The terminal is owned by Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, an affiliate of Glenfarne Energy Transition LLC, a global energy transition company providing solutions to lower the world’s carbon footprint.

The Order on Remand includes two modified mitigation requirements regarding air monitoring and emergency response communications that Texas LNG will incorporate into its execution plan.

Texas LNG expects to make a final investment decision this year and begin commercial operations in 2027.