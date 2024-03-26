Enbridge and Whistler Pipeline agree to a strategic combination of Whistler and Rio Bravo natural gas assets

WhiteWater, I Squared, MPLX LP, and Enbridge Inc. jointly announce they have entered into a definitive agreement to strategically combine the Whistler Pipeline and Rio Bravo Pipeline project in a newly formed joint venture.

Enbridge will contribute its wholly-owned Rio Bravo Pipeline project and cash in exchange for an ownership stake in the newly formed joint venture. Following the closing of the transaction, the ownership in the joint venture will be WhiteWater/I Squared (50.6%), MPLX (30.4%), and Enbridge (19.0%). Enbridge will retain a 25% economic interest in the Rio Bravo Pipeline project as part of its investment (subject to certain redemption rights of the joint venture partners). WhiteWater will continue to operate the joint venture's assets, including the Rio Bravo Pipeline project.

The combined platform will provide significant benefits to the joint venture's customers by connecting Permian supply to incremental LNG export markets via Rio Bravo's connectivity with NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG facility. Additionally, the creation of this platform is anticipated to support the development of incremental pipeline projects connecting Permian supply to export markets along the Gulf Coast.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024 after receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

"This strategic transaction is a win for WhiteWater/I Squared and MPLX. It extends the average contract tenor, brings us closer to an important strategic partner in Enbridge and positions us well for future development opportunities supporting Gulf Coast LNG. WhiteWater is excited to add Enbridge as a partner and NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG as a customer. Together we will continue to grow our Texas pipeline network," said Christer Rundlof, Chief Executive Officer of WhiteWater.

"This transaction is a continuation of MPLX's wellhead-to-water growth strategy, enhancing our natural gas value chain in the Permian basin and South Texas. The strategic combination of these assets position the Whistler Pipeline system for future capacity expansions to meet increasing demand for natural gas supply to Gulf Coast LNG facilities," said Dave Heppner, Senior Vice President of MPLX.

"We are excited to join WhiteWater/I Squared and MPLX in a joint venture to connect sustainable Permian natural gas production to export markets as part of our USGC strategy. Acquiring a meaningful equity interest in an integrated natural gas pipeline and storage network that is directly connected to our existing infrastructure provides customers, like NextDecade, with valuable last mile connectivity and unlocks future growth opportunities," said Cynthia Hansen, EVP and President, Gas Transmission and Midstream of Enbridge.

"The combination of Whistler Pipeline and Rio Bravo Pipeline assets confirms the importance of our Rio Grande LNG project as a major market for associated gas from the Permian Basin," said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to have WhiteWater, I Squared, MPLX and Enbridge as partners in the delivery of the Rio Bravo Pipeline for the Rio Grande LNG project and we look forward to growing our relationship with their new joint venture."