Industrial solutions hub opens in La Porte, Texas

A new horizon is dawning in the Gulf Coast region.

Sunstate Equipment is rapidly expanding and has opened its newest location in La Porte, Texas, which is a particularly significant milestone. But what distinguishes this site from the rest? The La Porte location is set to become the premier hub for the company’s Industrial Solutions Division.

Sunstate has long been known for its presence in the general equipment rental market, but it has steadily developed a specialized focus on serving the unique needs of the industrial sector. In addition to La Porte, Sunstate recently opened branches in Louisiana’s Lake Charles and Greater Baton Rouge areas.

A prime location in the heart of the industrial sector

The La Porte facility is not just a new location but a strategic move that places Sunstate at the heart of North America’s largest petrochemical and refining region. This prime location is bounded by the Houston Ship Channel, the Barbours Cut Terminal and Galveston Bay. It is surrounded by various petrochemical plants, making it a hub for industrial activity.

Fleeting up for maintenance, shutdowns, outages, turnarounds — and more

Sunstate’s six-acre property in the Port Commerce Business Park comprises a 4,000-square-foot office and a 10,000-square-foot shop. Over $30 million in fleet, including commercial construction equipment, industrial small tooling, power HVAC, large air compressors and carry deck cranes will be available for rent.

The fleet has been expanded to include pumps of various sizes, capable of handling a wide range of products, including hazardous chemicals, sewage and hydrocarbons. Sunstate recently partnered with Patriot Products Group and global power technology company Cummins to develop sound-attenuated towable pumps for industrial jobsites.

Sunstate is fully equipped and ready to provide our renowned, best-in-class service here in the nation’s industrial epicenter. Whether it’s needed for outages, shutdowns, turnarounds or plant maintenance, our rental solutions will place the right equipment onsite, on time, every time.

A team with years of industry knowledge in this specialized sector will also support the La Porte facility. To help customers meet critical project commitments, Sunstate offers reliable scheduling, ongoing communication and live, local, 24/7 service support.

La Porte will be the flagship location and joins our growing footprint of branches — Beaumont, Corpus Christi, Odessa and Freeport, Texas — that are dedicated to meeting the needs of industrial projects.

For more information, visit sunstateequip.com or call (888) 312-3380.