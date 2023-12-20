Venture Global proposes new $20B Louisiana LNG facility

Venture Global LNG has proposed to build, own and operate a new LNG terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, called CP2 LNG, along with a connecting natural gas pipeline, the CP Express.

According to Venture Global LNG’s project description on Louisiana Economic Development’s project data website, the CP2 LNG terminal will have a 20 million mt/yr LNG capacity. Additionally, carbon capture and sequestration will be used to capture and store an estimated 500,000 t/yr of CO 2 emissions from the facility.

The greenfield LNG facility, located adjacent to Venture’s Calcasieu Pass LNG facility, will encompass approximately 650 acres, including the 100-acres associated marine facility to be located on Louisiana’s Monkey Island, providing direct access to deep water on the Calcasieu Ship Channel.

Venture’s estimated project start date is March 31, 2024.

The investments, listed separately on the project website at almost $20 billion and $1.8 billion, will cover the ground up construction of the new LNG manufacturing facility to include administrative, control, fire station, maintenance, warehouse and steel structures, and the marine terminal.

The primary equipment purchases will include process equipment, compressors, heat transfer equipment, pumps, motors and turbines, generators, electrical distribution equipment, instrumentation, LNG tanks, piping, towers, drums, vessels, LNG loading arms, piles and civil-site aggregate materials.

According to Venture’s fact sheet on the projects, the CP Express pipeline will consist of approximately 85.1 miles of new 48-inch-diameter natural gas pipeline and approximately 5.9 miles of new 24-inch-diameter lateral pipeline to connect the CP2 LNG terminal to the existing natural gas pipeline grid in east Texas and southwest Louisiana. Additionally, one new compressor station is proposed to be constructed east of Vinton, Louisiana.

A number of additional efforts will take place, such as civil and environmental field surveys, site evaluations, and ongoing landowner and stakeholder consultations, to determine the final optimal pipeline route.

The CP2 LNG and CP Express Project will support the company’s long-term development of clean and reliable North American energy supplies by providing additional markets for U.S. natural gas producers.