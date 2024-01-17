USC Holdings Corporation continues expansion of the Saltville, Virginia facility

USC Holdings Corporation announces board approval to complete Phase II of the production facility expansion located in Saltville, Virginia.

Acquired in 2007, the Saltville facility produces evaporated salt for the food, pool, agricultural feed, chemicals, and oilfield markets.

Phase I was successfully completed last year, serving to produce additional capacity and improve reliability and efficiency through machine upgrades. Phase II is set to focus on process equipment upgrades that will further increase the plant’s production capacity, particularly to maximize the output of the modern, high-speed packaging equipment installed in Phase I. Once both phases have been completed, the Saltville facility will realize a production capacity increase of almost 25%.

Marcie Peters, President of USC Holdings Corporation said, “Continuing to invest in the Saltville facility is a clear commitment to our customers and to the community in which we operate. We are deeply committed to growing our business in a sustainable way that supports our customers’ growth and contributes positively to the economy of Southwest Virginia.”

The Phase II expansion is anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.