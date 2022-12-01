SNF completes ADAM expansion at its Georgia facility

SNF has completed a two-year-long construction and expansion of ADAM (dimethylaminoethyl acrylate) monomer production capacity at our facility in Riceboro, Georgia.

This expansion increases SNF's U.S. ADAM capacity by 80%. ADAM is the main feedstock for ADC80 cationic monomer, an essential component in all SNF cationic polyacrylamide-based polymers. 

This new ADAM monomer capacity features a new catalyst that provides more process flexibility with an improved safety profile for our employees. Further, methanol, a by-product of ADAM production, will be used as a fuel source, making the process more sustainable and less reliant on natural gas. 

This expansion represents SNF's ongoing commitment to meet the increasing demand for cationic polyacrylamide-based polymers in wastewater treatment, oil & gas, and paper applications. 

Tags

BIC E-Newsletters Subscription

BIC Magazine Digital Edition (6x/yr)
BIC Recruiting E-News (monthly)
Industry Report (2x/week)
Resources Alert (monthly)