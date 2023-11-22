$4.3 Million Pipe & Steel expansion to result in 97 new manufacturing jobs in Louisiana

Pipe & Steel Industrial Fabricators Inc. announced its plans to invest $4.3 million in an expansion of its manufacturing facilities in Livingston Parish.

The project is designed to enhance job safety, create efficiencies and lower costs to clients.

The company expects to create 32 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $88,000, while retaining 57 existing positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the expansion will result in 65 indirect new jobs, for a total of 97 new jobs in the Capital Region.

“By reinvesting in facilities and equipment, Pipe & Steel is not only keeping quality jobs here at home, but creating new, high-paying jobs for Louisiana’s skilled workforce,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “The surge in manufacturing investment and employment over the last three years is a powerful indicator that Louisiana’s economy is headed in the right direction, and poised for long-term growth.”

In addition to technology and equipment upgrades, the expansion will add 8,000 square feet to the existing structural steel shop, 14,000 square feet to the current pipe fabrication facility and a new permanent covered blasting and painting area.

“Our management continues to take the capital that is earned by our outstanding workforce and reinvest it into our company to create steady, stable growth,” Pipe & Steel President Kylie Sparks said. “The employees who consistently give their best each day deserve our commitment in return. We are comprised of local people from our community who rise and meet tough challenges in our industry daily. Our history of safety and quality has consistently allowed us to grow with very low debt. LED has allowed us to take the hard work of our employees and our initiative to grow with innovation and new technology and create a stable future for our awesome team members and community.”

“I am so excited to join LED in announcing the latest expansion of Pipe & Steel Industrial Fabricators,” Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said. “Pipe & Steel has been investing in Livingston Parish for many years. They are not only leaders in industrial fabrication and construction but in the community as well. Their latest expansion is expected to significantly increase the local job market and amplify their positive influence in our community. Congratulations to company President Kylie Sparks and VPs Leon Badeaux, Jeff Pruitt and Dakota Sparks and the entire team at Pipe & Steel Industrial Fabricators.”

To secure the project, the state offered Pipe & Steel a competitive incentive package that included services of LED FastStart, Louisiana’s nationally recognized workforce development program. The company is eligible for a $200,000 performance-based award from the Economic Development Award Program for reimbursement of infrastructure costs, contingent on meeting investment, employment and payroll benchmarks. Pipe & Steel is also expected to utilize the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs, pending approval by local government entities in Livingston Parish.

“We congratulate Kylie Sparks and his team at Pipe & Steel Industrial Fabricators on this exciting announcement,” said David Bennett, President and CEO, Livingston Economic Development Council. “Pipe & Steel has seen rapid growth and provided plentiful opportunities for the qualified and skilled workforce of Livingston Parish. Expansion of the manufacturing base is so important for our economic health, so we celebrate this most recent expansion and look forward to more in the future.”

“The Baton Rouge Area Chamber congratulates Pipe & Steel Industrial Fabricators on its expansion, demonstrating the continued success of the industrial sector in the Capital Region,” said Russell Richardson, Baton Rouge Area Chamber senior vice president of business development. “We thank our partners at Livingston Economic Development for helping to bring this project to fruition.”