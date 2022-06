The chemical subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corp. is considering a $1.1 billion manufacturing overhaul and expansion project in Deer Park in an effort to maintain its dominance in a particular corner of the U.S. chemicals market.

If Oxy decides to proceed with the upgrades as laid out in the application, construction would start in the third quarter of 2023, and commercial operations would begin by the second quarter of 2026.

HBJ has more on this story.