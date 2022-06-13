MMEX acquires additional sites for integrated refining, hydrogen complex

MMEX Resources Corp. has completed additional site acquisitions of 632 acres for its West Texas projects, bringing its total land ownership to 1,082 acres.

MMEX acquires more land for expansion.

Jack W. Hanks, president and CEO of MMEX Resources Corp., said, "We [previously] announced that ... along with Polaris Engineering, we had completed significant milestones on the technology timeline for our UltraClean Refinery project, and we have received permit approval for the project by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality."

MMEX land assets also sit in the middle of prime West Texas logistics: railroad access to the Texas Pacifico Railroad corridor interconnecting to both the Texas Gulf Coast and the Mexico Western Ports for exports, and a highway interconnection readily available on Interstate 10. This ideal location is expected to allow MMEX to market its ultraclean refined projects and green hydrogen from coast to coast in the U.S and to Western Mexico Ports for export to Asia.