Major turnaround at Neste’s Porvoo refinery was successfully completed

The major turnaround with scheduled maintenance of Neste’s Porvoo refinery in Finland has now been successfully completed and refining of crude oil as well as renewable and circular raw materials into more than 100 different products to customers globally continues.

“We completed a major maintenance shutdown in a condensed time frame. Neste has moved to a shorter turnaround interval as a result of careful assessment of costs and risks associated with the earlier five-year cycle. More frequent turnarounds are less complex and smaller in scope. The decision to move to a shorter cycle of 2.5 to 3 years is not directly related to the Porvoo refinery’s transformation but it does allow for more flexible implementation of the needed investments as we progress with the program,” says Markku Korvenranta, Executive Vice President in Oil Products business unit at Neste.

“We completed a large number of regulatory inspections, maintenance works of some 5,000 equipment, as well as asset improvement initiatives at the Porvoo refinery that cannot be done when the refinery is operating. The turnaround works focused on pressure equipment, as well as rotating equipment and pipelines. We would like to thank everyone for their seamless cooperation, expertise and active dialogue during this time and throughout the turnaround,” Jori Sahlsten, Senior Vice President of Refinery and Terminal operations from the Oil Products business at Neste Porvoo summarizes.

During the major turnaround, the Porvoo refinery was one of the largest construction sites in Finland. In total, some 7,600 people took part in the turnaround works and completed over 1.4 million working hours. The major turnaround investment in 2024 totaled approximately $423.7 million.

The major turnaround did not affect product deliveries to Neste’s customers. The Kilpilahti harbor in Porvoo and the refinery distribution terminal operated normally during the major turnaround.