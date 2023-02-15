Linde to build new air separation plant

Linde announced that it will build, own and operate a new facility for the supply of industrial gases along the interstate 75 corridor near Charleston, TN.

“Eastern Tennessee’s I-75 corridor is experiencing incredible growth across multiple end markets”

The new air separation unit (ASU) will produce liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon, serving customers in Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Nashville areas of eastern Tennessee, as well as in northern Alabama and Georgia. Permitting of the new site has already begun and the plant is expected to start up in the second half of 2025.

“Eastern Tennessee’s I-75 corridor is experiencing incredible growth across multiple end markets,” said Todd Lawson, Vice President East Region, Linde. “This investment will add to our already robust production and supply network, to meet the rapidly growing industrial gas needs of customers in the area.”