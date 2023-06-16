KBR awarded feasibility study to support next generation green refinery

KBR announced it has been awarded a feasibility study contract by Southern Rock Energy Partners to support the development of a first-of-its-kind refinery, about 50 miles west of Tulsa, in Cushing, Oklahoma.

Southern Rock's proposed 250,000bpd refinery will be powered by solar, wind, waste heat and geothermal energy and consume hydrogen and oxygen as a fuel source, making it a truly cutting-edge refinery with the goal of becoming net zero carbon, and the first truly green refinery in the United States.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide expert consulting services, including a feasibility study in the formative stages of the project, and key technical information for the individual process units. KBR will focus on incorporating best practices into the design that will reduce emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) with the potential for future reduction of GHG for a sustainable operation.

"KBR is pleased to support Southern Rock Energy Partners to reach their sustainability goals through our consulting capabilities," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions. "This win is indicative of KBR's strategic commitment to supporting our customers through the energy transition."

KBR was recently recognized for its deep commitment to sustainability with a AAA designation in MSCI's 2023 ESG Ratings and a spot on USA Today's 2023 list of America's Climate Leaders.