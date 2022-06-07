Flack Global Metals selects Houston for site of first physical location

Flack Global Metals (FGM) announced plans to open a new metals service center, FGM Houston, on the campus of North Shore Steel located near the Port of Houston.

The 60,000 sq. ft. facility – slated to open in Q4 2022 – will be FGM's first physical location.

FGM Houston will service a wide array of metals products including painted hot rolled, cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, and aluminum as well as bare and acrylic coated galvanized and galvalume, bare aluminum, and stainless steel products. The facility includes both indoor and outdoor storage space and a state-of-the-art slitter to complement FGM's network of vetted toll processors.

Until now, FGM has utilized a geography-agnostic business model, exclusively leveraging that network of toll processors to support client needs. Those processors will continue to be an integral part of FGM's offerings, further strengthened by the capabilities of FGM Houston. The selection of Houston for the company's first physical location provides strategic advantages, considering the Port of Houston is one of the largest steel ports in North America, with a total steel tonnage of more than 1.3 million tons in Q1 2022. (porthouston.com)

"We are thrilled to be a part of the North Shore Steel campus with its proximity to the Port of Houston, including barge, rail, and truck access," said Jeremy Flack, Flack Global Metals founder and CEO. "We see this as yet another way to help clients engineer supply chains that limit volatility and expand optionality."

FGM Houston will add additional slitting capabilities to the metal processing services currently available on the steel campus, utilizing a Pro Eco Slitting Line with specifications that include:

0.012" minimum up to 0.135"maximum thickness capabilities

Up to 66" wide master coil

72" maximum coil OD, 30" minimum coil OD

20" ID or 24" ID acceptable

60,000 lb. maximum entry and exit coil weight

6,000 TPM capacity

"We are excited to welcome the Flack team to our campus," said Byron Cooper, North Shore Steel CEO. "We are both mission-driven companies whose core values align. That is the foundation upon which great partnerships are built."