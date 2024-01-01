The Baytown Chemical Expansion Project was lauded with a huge celebration in October to kick off the $2 billion expansion — a key part of ExxonMobil’s long-term growth plans.

The event was held at the Hyatt Regency Baytown Houston Convention Center and featured remarks from plant officials and key industry stakeholders.

"It’s hard to believe that only a few short years ago this project was only 10 pieces of paper and a PowerPoint presentation," said Denise Burcham, venture executive for the project. "We have come a long way to making this a reality. Many, many work hours later, we have one of the most technologically advanced petrochemical facilities in the world."

ExxonMobil began construction in 2019,creating 3,500 jobs during construction and involving the installation of two new chemical production units, which started production in the third quarter.

One unit will produce performance polymers that are the building block materials to make the things we use every day softer, more elastic and flexible in automotive, construction, medical and packaging applications, Burcham said. The company expects to produce 400,000 tons of Vistamaxx™ performance polymers a year there.

ExxonMobil expands chemical production in Baytown, Texas ExxonMobil Baytown Chemical Plant Manager Glenn Hayes addresses the audience during the company’s startup celebration.

The second unit will produce linear alpha olefins, marking ExxonMobil’s first entry into this market. Linear alpha olefins are components used in numerous applications, including high-performing engines and industrial oils, waxes and building blocks for surfactants, polyethylene plastic for packaging and other specialty chemicals. ExxonMobil aims to produce more than 350,000 tons/yr of linear alpha olefins.

"This $2 billion investment has created thousands of construction jobs and directly employed hundreds of people and will lead to growing demand for high value materials including auto parts," said Congressman Brian Babbitt. "This project will be a driving force in the local economy for many years to come."

The Baytown facility is the largest integrated petrochemical complex in the U.S. and is one of the most technologically advanced refining and petrochemical complexes in the world.

The complex is located on approximately 3,400 acres along the Houston Ship Channel, about 25 miles east of Houston. The facility includes a refinery, chemical plant, olefins plant, plastics plant and global technology center in nearby Mont Belvieu, Texas.

Texas Chemistry Council President Hector Rivero commented on the significance of the project for the industry, economy and people of Texas. TCC represents almost 70 member companies who own and operate about 200 manufacturing and research facilities across Texas.

"We are the center of the universe when it comes to petrochemicals in Texas and ExxonMobil has clearly been at the forefront of many innovations," Rivero said. "This expansion project is a big deal. It’s a big deal for Exxon Mobil, but also for the city of Baytown and the state of Texas."

He said the project also represents $380 million in new property tax base, housing startups, retail outlets and restaurants for the surrounding communities.

"It’s also a big deal for the 3,500 construction workers who built this facility and their families. It’s a big deal for the 200 permanent jobs created by this project and the families they will support. It’s a big deal for the chemical industry," he said.

ExxonMobil Baytown Chemical Plant Manager Glenn Hayes said the complex is a "way to provide the products that society needs for generations to come."

"Vistamaxx™ has the ability to allow us to have longer lasting plastic bottles and to increase the recycle content in the products you are producing," Hayes said.

Mike Zamora, senior VP of Chemical Products for ExxonMobil, said the project was a collaborative effort.

"It takes a village, it takes our employees, partners, contractors, community and customers to support this kind of investment and make it successful," he said.

Zamora has been with the company for 27 years and came to Baytown 15 years ago as a plant manager.

"Back then, the thought of major capital expenditures was really beyond the scope of what we could imagine. We thought we would never see significant investments in the Gulf Coast. This site is a strategic location for investment.

"We’re still growing and we’re still learning, and this Baytown project is world class. We’re not doing this anywhere else in the world. We’re doing this here."

For more information, visit exxonmobil.com.