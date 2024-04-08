Enterprise to build new natural gas processing plant in the Delaware Basin

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced plans to further expand its natural gas processing capabilities in the Permian Basin with construction of the Mentone West 2 plant in the Delaware Basin.

The new facility, to be located in Loving County, Texas, about 93 miles west of Odessa, will have the capacity to process more than 300 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of natural gas and to extract in excess of 40,000 barrels per day (BPD) of natural gas liquids (NGL). The plant is expected to begin service in the second quarter of 2026.

Elsewhere in the Delaware Basin, Enterprise has begun service on its Mentone 3 natural gas processing plant, which is also capable of processing over 300 MMcf/d of natural gas and extracting more than 40,000 BPD of NGLs. Construction of the Mentone West 1 plant, formerly known as Mentone 4, is on schedule and projected to begin service in the second half of 2025. Following completion of these projects, Enterprise will have the capacity to process more than 2.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas and to extract in excess of 370,000 BPD of NGLs in the Delaware Basin.

In the Midland Basin, Enterprise announced today that the company’s Leonidas natural gas processing plant in Midland County, Texas has begun service, and construction of the Orion natural gas processing facility is proceeding on schedule with service expected to begin in the second half of 2025. Each of the plants has the design capacity to process more than 300 MMcf/d of natural gas and to extract over 40,000 BPD of NGLs. With the completion of Orion, Enterprise will have the capacity to process 1.9 Bcf/d of natural gas and to extract more than 270,000 BPD of NGLs. The plants in the Delaware and Midland Basins are supported by long-term producer dedications and minimum volume commitments.

“The Permian Basin is expected to account for more than 90 percent of domestic NGL production by the end of the decade as producers and oilfield service companies continue to push the envelope and develop new and more efficient techniques in one of the world’s most prolific energy basins,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, co-chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “With the expansion of our natural gas processing network, Enterprise is facilitating this growth and providing safe and reliable access to domestic and international markets.”

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products production, transportation, storage, and marine terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates on key U.S. inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 300 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.