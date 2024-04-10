Cenovus Energy expanding operations, invests $1.5 billion in Ohio refineries

Husky Marketing and Supply Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cenovus Energy, is building out its local team and adding as many as 115 additional jobs in its Dublin, Ohio office, pending local approvals.

In addition, Cenovus is making a significant investment in its Lima and Toledo refineries in Northwest Ohio, representing a total investment of over $1.5 billion in Ohio, over the next five years.

Cenovus’s U.S. regional headquarters in Dublin, which is expanding, will oversee the company’s U.S. commercial activities, and technical and professional services to support Cenovus’s U.S. manufacturing and commercial business.

"As we continue to grow our business in Ohio, with its strengthening energy sector, keeping our U.S. regional headquarters in Dublin was an obvious choice," said Doreen Cole, Cenovus’s Executive Vice-President, Downstream. "Ohio offers a vital strategic location, a skilled workforce and a supportive business environment, making it an ideal choice.”

While the large investment dollars coming to Ohio will be focused on the Cenovus refineries in northwest Ohio, the new jobs being created in Dublin will be high-paying and establish a regional headquarters in Central Ohio within a vitally important sector.

“Cenovus’ decision to invest in its Northwest Ohio refineries and establish its U.S. regional headquarters in Dublin represents a significant win for our energy sector and underscores our attractiveness for investment that would often go to Gulf states,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “This collaborative effort establishes the Columbus Region as the long-term home of Cenovus’s regional office and brings the latest machinery, equipment and technology to its Lima and Oregon refineries.”