Baystar (Bayport Polymers LLC) launches a new era in high-performance polyethylene (PE) production and enhanced sustainability with the start-up of its new Bay 3 polyethylene unit.

Baystar introduces North America's first Borstar polyethylene production technology unit

The new unit is the first of its kind in North America, bringing proprietary Borstar technology from Borealis and more than doubling Baystar’s production capacity in Pasadena, TX.

The Borstar technology brings production flexibility for manufacturers and converters seeking a broad range of highly customized products for lighter, more durable, more flexible, and more efficient plastics. Borstar products are PFAS-free and can enable more than 50% postconsumer recycled material in some end products. Thanks to a broad molecular weight distribution, Borstar PE offers physical properties with no need for process aids or additives.

“Bringing our new unit online marks the beginning of an exciting evolution in PE production for the industry as Baystar reimagines what is possible,” said President, Diane Chamberlain. “Borstar technology enables our technical, production, and sales teams to collaborate in the creation of the highly customized products our customers require to remain competitive and meet consumer demands. This project is the culmination of an enormous investment which began in 2019, and it stands as a testament to the incredible determination, innovation, and relentless focus on safety demonstrated by our team and our partners.”

Baystar became a fully integrated polyethene manufacturer in 2022 with the start-up of its new 1 million ton-per-year ethane cracker unit in Port Arthur, Texas, which supplies ethylene feedstock to Baystar’s three PE production units. With a total investment exceeding $1.4 billion, construction of the Bay 3 unit employed over 1,900 on-site workers and will provide full-time employment for an additional 50 skilled workers in the Pasadena region.

“We have a product offering second to none, backed by a talented team of experts who came to Baystar to be part of something special,” said Commercial Director, Brad Leesman. “We’re big enough to introduce leading technologies, but small enough to be nimble and highly responsive on behalf of our customers. We look forward to surprising the industry with our new approach.”

Baystar was formed in 2018 by Novealis and TotalEnergies and operates independently as an integrated producer. The state-of-the-art Borstar technology is licensed by Borealis.

“The arrival of Borstar technology in North America by way of Baystar marks a crucial step for us in becoming a global leader in advanced and sustainable chemicals and material solutions,” said Borealis CEO, Thomas Gangl. “Expanding and deepening our footprint through Baystar enables us to better serve our customers and partners around the globe by offering improved access to Borstar based products produced right here in North America.”

“After the inauguration of the ethane cracker unit in Port Arthur, Texas last year, the start-up of the new PE unit is the second milestone with Borealis to become a major petrochemical player in the US, and the translation of TotalEnergies’ growth ambition in this country,” said Bernard Pinatel, president refining & chemicals at TotalEnergies.