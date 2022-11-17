Arkema reviewing plant expansion

A potential chemical plant expansion could provide a $100 million+ boost to the economy.

The Jefferson County Commissioners Court has approved a property tax agreement, including an abatement, with Arkema Chemicals.

The agreement provides tax incentives to the company for its roughly $115 million potential expansion on Gulf States Road in Beaumont, Texas, according to the county judge's office.

It would create at least a dozen new jobs and help guarantee well-paying jobs for more than 120 employees.

The company makes ingredients used in a number of products, including pesticides, animal feed and pharmaceuticals.

"When you talk about money rolling into our communities, subcontractors, contractors, this is what it's about," Precinct 4 Commissioner Bo Alfred told KFDM/Fox 4 News. "This Commissioners Court has been, what we call, business friendly."

